Ryan Gordon Revord was born in Tawas City May 9, 1986. He passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Ryan was the youngest child of Gordon and Mary Alice Revord. He is survived by his children, Gordon and Aubrey Revord; his grandmother, Dorothy Alejski; his brother, Nathan Revord; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Revord; his nieces, Olivia and Gracelin; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Ryan loved life and everything it had to offer. He has worked all over the country in every environment there is. From the Alaskan snow to the swamps of the bayou and everywhere in between, Ryan showed what working was. He broke his back working and kept on going for years. He excelled to the rank of a Journeyman lineman in the IBEW local 876 and was very proud of it.
In his 33-year tragically short life he accomplished so much. His greatest accomplishment was being the best father he could be. He was whatever he had to be in life and everyone that worked with him will tell you how outstanding he was.
When he wasn't working he loved life. Everything from breakfast to smoking ribs was excellent when he cooked. He loved concerts and music and his CD collection rivaled the best radio stations. His love for riding was insane, and he had more miles on his Harley than anyone I know. He had driven all across the country and was proud of the odometer on his bike.
Ryan was a passionate person and the friends he made were for life. He will be missed by everyone that knew him and loved by anyone who thinks of him.
Funeral services for Ryan will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Whittemore. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Twining. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13, 2019