Memorial service 10:00 AM Trinity-St. James Lutheran Church 119 E. Munger Road Munger , MI

Sally "Sara" Miller (nee Colberg), 90, of Pompton Plains, passed away on March 13, 2019.

Born in Bay City, Sara was the daughter of the late Carl and Helen Colberg. After high school she worked as a secretary at the Defoe Ship Building Company until she enrolled at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society and earned her AB in 1954.

In 1953, Sara married fellow student Robert H. Miller. She was secretary to the Dean of the Michigan Law School during and after college. In 1959, the couple moved to Morristown, N.J. to raise their family. Sara was active in the Morristown Chapter and an officer in the New Jersey State Chapter of the AAUW. During the 1970s and 1980s, Sara worked at Drew University as executive secretary for the president and later for the dean of the theological school.

Sara and Robert lived in Frankfurt A.M., Germany from 1992-97 where Sara was a member of the American Women's Club. After returning to New Jersey, they moved to Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains in 2006.

Sara is survived by her children Mark Miller, CPA and Anne Miller; her brother, Frederick Colberg; and her sister, Constance Ecker. She was predeceased by her husband in 2012; and by three three siblings, Mary Lou Swift, Curtis Colberg and John Colberg.

A memorial service will be held 10 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Trinity-St. James Lutheran Church, 119 E. Munger Road, Munger, Mich. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Vassar.

