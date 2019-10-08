|
|
Samuel B. Travis, age 45, of Mikado, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15 2019.
Sam is survived by his loving wife, Erin Travis, his parents Donald and Lois Travis; three sons, Ian Travis, Gage Travis, Brett Travis, as well as one brother, Ben Travis (Cari).
He is also survived by one niece and two nephews, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Sam was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Katy Travis.
Sam's life was devoted to his family and working on his home. He built his home at the age of 18. He had an amazing woodworking talent.
He has continuously worked on it through the years and made it the beautiful home it is today.
He was an outdoor enthusiast; he loved hunting, camping kayaking and especially spending time in the upper peninsula.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 8 to Nov. 5, 2019