On April 20th in the year 2020, Sandra Joy Linder, "Sandy" "Nana," 82 years young of Hale, passed peacefully in her home, in the arms of her eldest living daughter, Carol, and closest family friend, Chuck Wonfor.
Sandy was born at home on Jan. 20, 1938, to Mary Bernice (Williams) and John Loyd Snow in Taylor. She went on to marry John Wesley Linder of Paris, Tenn. and raised three daughters in Wayne, Sherry, Carol and Tracy. She was fluent in the art of sign language, teaching Sunday School, signing Sunday sermons and worship services to the deaf throughout most of her life. She led Bible studies and group activities for the deaf at Community Baptist Church in Garden City.
In her younger years, Sandy was active in church and loved camping with her husband and two sisters. She loved traveling and family outings. She worked for the Wayne County School System as a crossing guard for years and was well known in her neighborhood. She was widowed in 1998.
In her later life she met Elissandro "Alex" Almeida and they retired to Hale. They spent time working on their house and loved fishing together. Some of her favorite things to do were to listen to music and watching the deer and hummingbirds feed in her yard.
She was a student of her Bible and studied it daily. They attended their local church and were quick in helping people in the community whenever possible. She loved the Lord and led a full and productive life and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (Williams) Snow; her eldest daughter; Sherry England; and her two sisters, Genevieve Wenzel and Gwendolyn Joanne McLeod.
She leaves behind her partner of 30 years, Elissandro "Alex" Almeida; daughters, Carol Thomas and Tracy Kletzing; and six grandchildren, Leaha Weaver, David Nelums, Brittany Thomas, Jonathan Reitmeyer, John-Logan and Justin-Luke Swisher. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica and Abigail Weaver, Austin and Brae-Lynn Gill, Bradley-Matheson-Reitmeyer and Sebastian Reitmeyer; and her first great-great grandbaby expected to be born in December 2020, plus several nieces, nephews and a multitude of people whose lives she touched.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sandy to the , www.stjude.org.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 24 to May 5, 2020