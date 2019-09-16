Home

Sandra Kay Pennell

Sandra Kay Pennell Obituary
Sandra Kay Pennell (Dunn), age 74, of Oscoda, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019 at her home in Oscoda with her family by her side.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1944 in Detroit to Betty Jean (Biskner) Dunn. Sandra enjoyed sailing, crocheting, gardening and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Pennell, whom she married on June 24, 2006 in Mesa, Ariz.; her children, Damin M. (Leah) Allen of Oscoda, Lawrence T. Allen of Mt. Pleasant, Wesley L. (Vicki) Allen of Pensacola, Fla. and Camille (Tim) Silva of Davis, Calif.; her brother, Terry (Connie) Dunn of Chandler, Ariz.; 28 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Lorie (Jeff) Soderberg and their children, Dakota and Joshua all of Chandler, Ariz. and Todd (Rutchel) Dunn of Phoenix, Ariz. Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Delage; sister, Cheryl Ann Dunn; and her twin brothers, Charles Lee and Clayton Oliver Dunn.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019
