|
|
Sara Ann Crawford, age 66, of Prescott, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 with her family by her side.
Sara is survived by her loving children, Carrie Ann (Travis) Thorson and Jonathan (Jill Diehl) Crawford; adored grandchildren, Issabella, Erika, Carter and Keaton; beloved companion, Eugene Near; siblings, Sally Thompson, Ed Swanson, Genie (Bill) Ehinger, Neil (Tracie) Swanson, Stanley (Tammy) Swanson and Marshall Swanson; and cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Sara was born on July 15, 1953 in Manistee to the late Richard and Margaret (Covington) Swanson. After attending the Whittemore-Prescott school system, she was married and raised her family in West Branch. She enjoyed working on the family farm.
She was a Secretary for the family business, a partner in Raus Tavern, Co-Owner of Greenwood Auto Wash and a school bus driver for West Branch Area Schools for several years. She later started working for her brother at Swanson's Excavating until she met Eugene Near, and began working for Near's Inc. in Whittemore.
The Ogemaw County Fair was a passion for Sara. She sat on the Board for many years and worked hard year after year to ensure that the fairground's was one the "best in the state." She loved her "fair family" and the friendships that she developed there. She looked forward to family trips to Florida and Bear Lake, getaways with the "girls" to Traverse City and watching the beautiful sunsets and cherished time spent with family and friends.
Sadly, Sara became ill with a rare form of Parkinson's disease called Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Her huge heart, courage and love of life helped her battle this condition for many years until finally losing the fight on Monday, March 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Snyder; and brother, Frank Kirkland.
Sara was buried in a beautiful handcrafted casket, that she made with Eugene in a labor of love and acceptance, at a private ceremony on March 19 at Saints Cemetery in Whittemore, officiated by Pastor Randy Brokaw.
The family will host a Celebration of Life gathering from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at the Ogemaw County Fairgrounds.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sara to Ogemaw Co. Fairgrounds or to the family, c/o Buresh Funeral Home (P.O. Box 130, Hale, Michigan 48739). Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2020