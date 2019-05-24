Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Clifford Bissonnette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Clifford Bissonnette, 47, passed away May 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Ascension in Saginaw with his family by his side.

Scott and his twin brother, Heath, were born on July 19, 1971 in Flint to parents, Dennis Bissonnette and Carolyn Roy (Haver).

Scott loved cars and worked as an auto body and paint technician for 20 years. Scott grew up in Tuscola, and his second home was in Dallas, Texas. Scott had a passion for music and enjoyed playing guitar. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. Scott had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and was loved by many.

Scott is survived by his parents, Dennis Bissonnette and Carolyn Roy (Haver); daughter, Elizabeth Bissonnette; siblings, Caprice Bissonnette, Dennis Bissonnette Jr., Teresa (Clifford) Lyden and Heath Bissonnette; nieces, Brandi (Adnan) Elmahdawi and Nichole Bissonnette, nephews, Caleb Lyden and Paul Lyden; great nephew, Noah Lehr; and great niece, Isabella Lehr.

A memorial service will be held at Jack Abernathy Regional Park in Davison on June 29 from noon to 6 p.m.

Scott Clifford Bissonnette, 47, passed away May 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Ascension in Saginaw with his family by his side.Scott and his twin brother, Heath, were born on July 19, 1971 in Flint to parents, Dennis Bissonnette and Carolyn Roy (Haver).Scott loved cars and worked as an auto body and paint technician for 20 years. Scott grew up in Tuscola, and his second home was in Dallas, Texas. Scott had a passion for music and enjoyed playing guitar. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. Scott had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and was loved by many.Scott is survived by his parents, Dennis Bissonnette and Carolyn Roy (Haver); daughter, Elizabeth Bissonnette; siblings, Caprice Bissonnette, Dennis Bissonnette Jr., Teresa (Clifford) Lyden and Heath Bissonnette; nieces, Brandi (Adnan) Elmahdawi and Nichole Bissonnette, nephews, Caleb Lyden and Paul Lyden; great nephew, Noah Lehr; and great niece, Isabella Lehr.A memorial service will be held at Jack Abernathy Regional Park in Davison on June 29 from noon to 6 p.m. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 24 to June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close