Scott Robert McDonald was born at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital Tawas on Nov. 1, 1962 and passed away May 8, 2020 at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Tawas. He loved the beauty of the woods and water. When he wasn't working as a field technician for Baldwin Township Water and Sewer Department, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golfing and spending time with his daughter and family.
He is survived by his daughter, Morgan McDonald of Lake Orion, who is a senior at Oakland University; his parents, Robert and Carolyn McDonald of East Tawas; sisters, Keri McDonald of Traverse City, Kathi (Craig) Mulder of Traverse City and Kelly (Peter) Smith of Bedford, N.H.; nine nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ross and Celia Summers of Durand and paternal grandparents Howard and Marietta McDonald of Houghton Lake.
Following graduation from Tawas Area High School in 1981, Scott worked a variety of jobs. He served a brief enlistment in the United States Navy and attended a semester at Ferris State University. But his real interest and passion was fixing things. As a child Scott would take things apart to see how they worked and then put them back together. As an adult he was "Mr. Fixit" and always had a large inventory of things in his garage – machines, appliances, etc. – that people brought to him because he had a special gift for fixing anything and everything. He was continually taking off-campus courses to learn more and improve his mechanical, electrical and plumbing skills.
For many years Scott was a special hunting and fishing buddy of his father, Bob. Over the years they enjoyed several father-son trips together, including a trip to Alaska when he was 13 and a fly-in fishing trip to Northern Canada when he was a young adult.
Scott was a devoted and loving son as well as a very loving and caring father to his daughter. She was his pride and joy and the light of his life. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 13 to May 26, 2020.
