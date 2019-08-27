|
Shane Timothy Gary, age 33, a resident of Oscoda, died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
He was born the son of Timmie Willey and Melissa Gary on May 5, 1986 in Tawas City. Shane worked for many years in the construction business. He enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends, and spending time outside, boating, fishing, hunting, snowboarding and riding BMX.
Shane was also a member of Oscoda Assembly of God. His beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all that crossed his path.
Shane is survived by his mother and step-father, Melissa and Michael Krajnik; his sister, Katie Ames; his significant other. Emily Lovelace and her children, Aurora and Everest; grandparents, Vance and Mary Ann Gary; nieces, Maiya and Paige and his nephew, Carson; his Uncle Dan (Lynn) Gary, Aunt Debbie (John) Graham and Uncle Matt (Diane) Gary; his cousins; Michael Gary, AJ Gary, Demi Gary and Megan Graham; and many special friends all of whom will miss him dearly! Shane was preceded in death by his father, Timmie Willey.
Funeral services will be held for Shane on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at noon at Oscoda Assembly of God Church in Oscoda. The family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press on Aug. 27, 2019