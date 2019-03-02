Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sharon A. Leeseberg, 74, of Mikado, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living in Saginaw.

Born June 22, 1944 to Eugene and Eva (Gonyea) Douville in Detroit, she was raised in Alcona County. On January 18, 1964, she married Elmer Leeseberg in Harrisville. They were longtime residents of Clarkston before retiring to Mikado in 1993.

Sharon worked as a caregiver for many years, as well as a custodian for the Alcona Community Schools. She was a member of the Mikado Goodfellows and enjoyed working the BINGO games there. She was also a member of the Mikado Area Development, and of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She enjoyed making wedding cakes and studying genealogy. Sharon loved her flower beds and liked to knit and crochet.

She is survived by four children, Thomas Leeseberg of Georgia, Linda Wilson of Key Largo, FL, James Leeseberg of Mikado, and Glen (Melissa) Leeseberg of Greenbush, eight grandchildren, Erin, Andrew, Nathan, Taylor, Addison, Caitlin, Harley, and Nichole, one great grandson, Daniel, one sister, Mary Douville, one brother Mike Teeple, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer on July 14, 2011, one sister, Carol Douville, and two brothers, Greg and Joe Douville.

Mrs. Leeseberg is at Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln, where friends may call on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3-8 p.m.

Visitation will continue March 2, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Mikado from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rev. Lawrence Boks officiated.

Sharon A. Leeseberg, 74, of Mikado, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living in Saginaw.Born June 22, 1944 to Eugene and Eva (Gonyea) Douville in Detroit, she was raised in Alcona County. On January 18, 1964, she married Elmer Leeseberg in Harrisville. They were longtime residents of Clarkston before retiring to Mikado in 1993.Sharon worked as a caregiver for many years, as well as a custodian for the Alcona Community Schools. She was a member of the Mikado Goodfellows and enjoyed working the BINGO games there. She was also a member of the Mikado Area Development, and of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She enjoyed making wedding cakes and studying genealogy. Sharon loved her flower beds and liked to knit and crochet.She is survived by four children, Thomas Leeseberg of Georgia, Linda Wilson of Key Largo, FL, James Leeseberg of Mikado, and Glen (Melissa) Leeseberg of Greenbush, eight grandchildren, Erin, Andrew, Nathan, Taylor, Addison, Caitlin, Harley, and Nichole, one great grandson, Daniel, one sister, Mary Douville, one brother Mike Teeple, as well as many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer on July 14, 2011, one sister, Carol Douville, and two brothers, Greg and Joe Douville.Mrs. Leeseberg is at Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln, where friends may call on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3-8 p.m.Visitation will continue March 2, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Mikado from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rev. Lawrence Boks officiated. Funeral Home Gillies Funeral Homes

104 W Alger

Lincoln , MI 48742

(989) 736-8195 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close