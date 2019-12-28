|
Sharon Britt, age 73, of Whittemore passed away Christmas Morning, Dec. 25, 2019 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Sharon was born April 7, 1946 in Detroit. She graduated from Mackenzie High School in 1964 and worked numerous jobs. She married Johnny Mack and together they raised five children, Kenneth, Johnny, Sophia, William and Lawrence. Sharon loved to cook, doing crafts such as sewing, crocheting, and needle point. She also loved to make cakes and candy over the years, visiting casinos, but most of all loved being a mom to all of her children and so many others.
Sharon is survived by her children, Kenneth (Lesley) Britt of Imlay City, Johnny (Dawn) Britt of Flushing, Sophia (Wesley) Bellinger of Tawas City; grandchildren, Stacee (Steve) Garcia, Ashley Britt, Kailynn Britt, Jordan Britt, Jacob Britt, Breanna Britt, Chianne Britt, Adam Bellinger; great grandchildren, Alex and Gabe Garcia, Emery Ebrahim and Ryleigh Wood; sister, Sandra (Sam) Fage of Waterford. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnny Mack; sons, Larry and Billy Britt.
According to Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020 at the Community of Christ Church located at 429 Mathews Street, Tawas City, Michigan 48763. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 22, 2020