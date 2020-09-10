1/1
Sharon K. Serschen
Sharon K. Serschen, 78, passed away July 13, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1942 to her loving parents, Maurice Lorenz and Louise Bouchard. She spent much of her early years in East Tawas where she raised her two sons, Kurt and Scott.
Sharon was a very creative person who loved flowers and designing flower arrangements that brought joy and beauty into other people's lives. In her later years she was the owner and creative force of a boutique gift shop called Bowdacious Designs in downtown East Tawas. She loved the gift shop but most of all she loved her customers. She grew the business and in later years also had stores in Traverse City and Rockford.
She is survived by her sons, Kurt (Susan) Serschen and Scott Serschen; her brother, Dennis (Martie) Lorenz; her grandchild, Crystal (Dennis) Snyder; great grandchild, Easton; her step grandchildren, Kyle (Cassie) Huber, Katelyn (Josh) Knisely and great grandchildren, Connor and Jace and Kinsley.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 22, 2020.
