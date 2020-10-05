Sharon LaRue Paterson (Hobbs) of Tawas City, peacefully passed away Oct. 1, 2020 at the young age of 79.
Sharon was born July 6, 1941 to the late Hubert and Frankie Ethel (Garrett) Hobbs. Sharon is survived by her daughters, Deb Langdon (Bill Purucker) and Michelle Langdon; son, John Langdon; grandchildren, Corey Langdon, Dakota Gaudet, Brittnee Gaudet and Tyler Krasinski; great grandchildren, Kyrsten, Dominic, AJ, Aubri, Parker and Adelynn; sisters, Sue Mercer and Cindy Threadgill; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Steven; and daughter, Sherry; brothers, Larry and Danny; sisters, Belinda, Beverly and Pam; and granddaughter, Cara Purucker (Maples).
Sharon was known as a sweet and sassy southern gal. She spent many years of her life in the south where she was born. And as the saying goes, "you can take the girl out of the south, but you can't take the south out of the girl." This was very true for Sharon. Known by her siblings as "Sissy" and her nieces and nephews as "Aunt Sissy" she was as southern as the sweet tea and cornbread she always had available in her kitchen. A kitchen that always carried the smell of delicious home cooked southern food.
While Sharon's kids were growing up, she was known to be the loudest parent in the stands at their sporting events. Shouting praises for her beloved children she was so proud of. She touted those praises her entire life, as she often said her children were her greatest accomplishment in life.
Other passions in her life were reading (books were very important to her as she was forced to quit school in the 9th grade to work to help support the family), also cooking, canning, gardening, ceramics (she owned her own business for many years), fishing and volunteering for anything that supported the military.
Sharon's family appreciates the staff at MediLodge of Tawas City where she spent her final few years, for the kind and loving care given to her during such a trying time. Many exceptional staff members in the Homestead Dementia Wing went above and beyond the call of duty to not only give care, but to show love. We appreciate you, your time, and the special care you gave our precious mother, as well as to all the residents in your care.
In accordance with Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will be taking her to Texas where she will be interred with her beloved daughter Sherry. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you "pay it forward" in some way to an elderly person you may know or see. Give kindness in Sharon's honor. Another consideration is a contribution in Sharon's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
