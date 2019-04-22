Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Louise McIntyre. View Sign

Sharon Louise McIntyre, age 83, of Oscoda, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home with family by her side.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1936 in Detroit to the late George and Marion (Wray) McIntyre. Sharon retired as a librarian for the Oscoda Township Library after 24 years of hard work and dedication. She enjoyed knitting and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sharon will be remembered for her huge heart and wonderful sense of humor.

She is survived by her son, Jim McIntyre; grandchildren, Ryan (Nikki) McIntyre and Erin (Mark) Tsatsos; and great grandchildren, Nolan and Ronan McIntyre. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. McIntyre; daughter, Kathie Jo; and sister, Gay Roberts.

The family will welcome friends on Monday, April 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda and interment will take place in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc

212 W River Rd

Oscoda , MI 48750

