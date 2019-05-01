Sharon Sue Runyan, age 69, of Hale, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 12, 1949 in Detroit. She spent most of her entire life in the Hale area. She was a homemaker who loved to knit blankets, read, work in her yard and enjoy time with her family. Sharon had worked hard at various places around Hale such as T & T Country Meats and Alward's Market.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Danny (Regina) Ellsworth of Glennie and Darren (April) Ellsworth of Hale; grandchildren, Chenoa Ellsworth of Ohio, Savannah (Nick) Adkins of Hale and Gabby Ellsworth of Hale; great grandson, Benjamin Ellsworth of Glennie; brothers, Gary (Vickie) Runyan of Ferndale and Davie Runyan of Hale; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents David & Betty (Rehil) Runyan.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
