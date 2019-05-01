Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Sue Runyan, age 69, of Hale, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 12, 1949 in Detroit. She spent most of her entire life in the Hale area. She was a homemaker who loved to knit blankets, read, work in her yard and enjoy time with her family. Sharon had worked hard at various places around Hale such as T & T Country Meats and Alward's Market.

Sharon is survived by her sons, Danny (Regina) Ellsworth of Glennie and Darren (April) Ellsworth of Hale; grandchildren, Chenoa Ellsworth of Ohio, Savannah (Nick) Adkins of Hale and Gabby Ellsworth of Hale; great grandson, Benjamin Ellsworth of Glennie; brothers, Gary (Vickie) Runyan of Ferndale and Davie Runyan of Hale; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents David & Betty (Rehil) Runyan.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Sharon Sue Runyan, age 69, of Hale, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 28, 2019.She was born on Dec. 12, 1949 in Detroit. She spent most of her entire life in the Hale area. She was a homemaker who loved to knit blankets, read, work in her yard and enjoy time with her family. Sharon had worked hard at various places around Hale such as T & T Country Meats and Alward's Market.Sharon is survived by her sons, Danny (Regina) Ellsworth of Glennie and Darren (April) Ellsworth of Hale; grandchildren, Chenoa Ellsworth of Ohio, Savannah (Nick) Adkins of Hale and Gabby Ellsworth of Hale; great grandson, Benjamin Ellsworth of Glennie; brothers, Gary (Vickie) Runyan of Ferndale and Davie Runyan of Hale; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents David & Betty (Rehil) Runyan.A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 1 to May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close