Sharron F. Pawley
1939 - 2020
Sharron F. Pawley, age 81, of Oscoda, passed away on May 10, 2020 peacefully at her home.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1939 in Ferndale to the late Frances Weeder. Sharron graduated from Clawson High School and later earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. She worked in both Hawaii and Michigan as a nurse for 52 years until she retired in 2005.
Sharron married Howard A. Pawley on June 4, 1960 in Manistique. They have lived in Oscoda for the past 19 years and she was a member of Oscoda United Methodist Church. Sharron was also the founder of the Loaves and Fishes Cafe' which is the church affiliated soup kitchen. She was an avid reader and she enjoyed flower gardening.
Sharron is survived by her husband, Howard A. Pawley; two sons, Daniel H. (Marcia) Pawley of Shelby Township and Thomas G. (Ruthanne) Pawley of Pinckney; 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two sons, David A. Pawley (2008) and Timothy I. Pawley (2009).
A memorial service will be held this summer at Oscoda United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to the Loaves and Fishes Café, c/o OUMC, 120 W. Dwight Ave., Oscoda, MI 48750. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 11 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Oscoda United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
