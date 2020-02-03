|
Shirley Ann (Katterman) Colvin, age 75, of Lake passed away at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
On Sept. 24, 1944, Shirley was born to Lloyd and Eva (Birkenbach) Katterman in Tawas. She was united in marriage to John A. Colvin Jr. on May 14, 1966 in Tawas and the pair enjoyed just over 52 years of marriage together until John's passing in June of 2018.
During her working years, Shirley enjoyed her time as a home maker and occasionally worked as a seasonal employee of Vandenberg Bulb Co. at her previous residence of Howell. Shirley has been a resident of Lake for the last 20-plus years, having moved to the area with her husband John after his retirement. Shirley absolutely loved to crochet, and when she wasn't crocheting, she was usually working on puzzles, or playing any number of board games with her family and friends. She was also a lover of all animals and nature.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Debra (Dave) Knieper of Brighton and Ann (Mark) Baylis of Howell; and her grandchildren, Danielle Knieper and Sarah and Joshua Baylis. Other survivors include her siblings, Dorothy Allen and James (Annette) Katterman, both of Tawas; and a large group of loving extended family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband John A. Colvin Jr.; her parents, Lloyd and Eva Katterman, and her siblings, Herb Katterman, Arlene Bronson and Betty Katterman.
A memorial service in honor of Shirley will take place at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Jeremiah Ketchum officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 11 a.m. to the time of service. Luncheon provided directly after the service at Clare Moose Lodge.
Memorial contributions in honor of Shirley may be directed towards her headstone. For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 11, 2020