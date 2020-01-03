|
Shirley Ann Tellish Lustig, 84, of Donalds, S.C., widow of James Carl Lustig, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at her home.
Born in Dearborn, she was a daughter of the late George and Lottie Walczak Tellish. She was of the Catholic faith. She retired from Tawas St. Joseph Hospital of Tawas City as a registered nurse. She had previously resided in Ruskin, Fla. and was a member of the Ruskin Moose Lodge.
Surviving are a son, David Allan Lustig of Black Mountain, N.C.; and a brother, George Tellish Jr. of Wyandotte.
Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14, 2020