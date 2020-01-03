Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lustig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Tellish Lustig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Tellish Lustig Obituary
Shirley Ann Tellish Lustig, 84, of Donalds, S.C., widow of James Carl Lustig, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at her home.
Born in Dearborn, she was a daughter of the late George and Lottie Walczak Tellish. She was of the Catholic faith. She retired from Tawas St. Joseph Hospital of Tawas City as a registered nurse. She had previously resided in Ruskin, Fla. and was a member of the Ruskin Moose Lodge.
Surviving are a son, David Allan Lustig of Black Mountain, N.C.; and a brother, George Tellish Jr. of Wyandotte.
Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -