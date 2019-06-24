Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Mae Stonehouse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Mae Stonehouse, age 85, of East Tawas, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born March 19, 1934 in Pottawatomie County, Kansas to the late Orval G. and Ruby A. (Tilton) Proper.

Shirley was a 1953 graduate of East Tawas High School. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and community volunteer for all. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures of rummage sales, playing cards with friends and family and spending time with fellow community residents at the Tawas Area Senior Center. Shirley retired from the Tawas Area School District after a career of service.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Marie (Chester) Smyczynski; children, Timothy and Naomi Stonehouse, Jody and Ross McAvoy, Barbara and Frank Lopez, Jane Stonehouse and Jim Fox, and Charlie and Vicki Stonehouse; grandchildren, Sam and Ross McAvoy, Kristina and Kayla Lopez, Maggie Stonehouse and Adam Classen, Christina and Matt Benchley, Jennifer and Matt Greenbaum, Timothy and Brianna Densmore and Clarence, Roger, Matthew, and Amanda Zastrow; great grandchildren, Liam and Lena McAvoy, Landon and Talon Benchley; dearest friends, Marilyn Spain and Lorrie Malesko; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Orval and Ruby, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Stonehouse.

According to Shirley's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at Shirley Mae Stonehouse, age 85, of East Tawas, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born March 19, 1934 in Pottawatomie County, Kansas to the late Orval G. and Ruby A. (Tilton) Proper.Shirley was a 1953 graduate of East Tawas High School. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and community volunteer for all. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures of rummage sales, playing cards with friends and family and spending time with fellow community residents at the Tawas Area Senior Center. Shirley retired from the Tawas Area School District after a career of service.Shirley is survived by her sister, Marie (Chester) Smyczynski; children, Timothy and Naomi Stonehouse, Jody and Ross McAvoy, Barbara and Frank Lopez, Jane Stonehouse and Jim Fox, and Charlie and Vicki Stonehouse; grandchildren, Sam and Ross McAvoy, Kristina and Kayla Lopez, Maggie Stonehouse and Adam Classen, Christina and Matt Benchley, Jennifer and Matt Greenbaum, Timothy and Brianna Densmore and Clarence, Roger, Matthew, and Amanda Zastrow; great grandchildren, Liam and Lena McAvoy, Landon and Talon Benchley; dearest friends, Marilyn Spain and Lorrie Malesko; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Orval and Ruby, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Stonehouse.According to Shirley's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 24 to July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close