Sonja L. Clark
1939 - 2020
Sonja L. Clark 81, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Born Feb. 11, 1939 to Milton and Annabel (Dellar) Somers in Harrisville she has been a lifelong resident of the area. On March 26, 1960 she married R B Clark in Harrisville. They owned and operated Clark's TV for many years. Sonja was a member of the United Methodist Church of Lincoln. She was an active member of the Barton City Eagles 4141 where she enjoyed getting together with her friends, and playing shuffleboard on Friday nights. She loved playing BINGO, Sunday trips to the casino, and spending her winters in Florida.
Sonja is survived by two daughters, Lori (Skip) Wilkins of Oscoda, and Kim (Jim) Quick of Harrisville, one son, Kevin (Amy) Clark of Evansville, IN, six grandchildren, Keith (Jessica Daroczy) VanHurk, Kim (Luke) Laube, Kasey (Jimmy) Effrick, LJ Quick, Lindsey (Nate) Schmitt and Adam Clark, three great grandchildren, Taylor Laube, Oaklynn Quick, and Andrew Schmitt, one sister, Diane (Ray) Daggett, one brother, Dennis (Kathy) Somers, one sister-in-law, Tami Gallagher as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, R B on Sept. 26, 2016.
Mrs. Clark is at Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln, where friends may call on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Twin Lakes Cemetery, Lincoln.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Oct. 17 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Gillies Funeral Homes
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
Gillies Funeral Homes
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gillies Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Homes
104 W Alger
Lincoln, MI 48742
(989) 736-8195
