Spencer David Schantz, age 76, a resident of Tawas City and formerly of Oscoda, died on July 3, 2019 at Iosco County Medical Care Facility in Tawas Township.

He was born the son of Alvin and Florence (Dewaele) Schantz on Sept. 17, 1942 in St. Clair. Spencer graduated from St. Clair High School in 1960.

After high school he joined the Air Force and proudly served from 1961 to 1965, he was stationed at the Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda. While there, he met and later married his best friend, Patricia Ann Foxworthy-Rice, on Sept. 21, 1963 at St. John Berchman Catholic Church in Detroit. Together, they shared 56 years of marriage.

Spencer was a self-employed general contractor. He is well known for his classic car, a 1953 Hudson Hornet. Spencer enjoyed showing his car at the classic car shows and often times in the 4th of July parade.

Spencer is survived by his wife, Patricia; four children, David Schantz, Carolyn Bernelis, Timothy (Jerrianne) Schantz and Brenda (Eric) McNeill; two brothers, Ronald and Dean Schantz; and five grandchildren, Kristen (Robert) Wood, Raymond (Melissa Buckelew) Bellant, Adam and Lauren McNeill and Samuel Schantz, and step grandchildren, Eric and Andy Bernelis; and four great grandchildren, Nolan and Ryan Wood, Emily Wood and Remi Bellant. Spencer was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Foxworthy; and his son-in-law, Nick Bernelis.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

