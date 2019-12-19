|
We lost a strong independent woman, dearly loved by all. Sue Asher, age 63, of Tawas City passed away at her home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She was born the daughter of Francis and Phyllis (Charboneau) Champine on Sept. 29, 1956 in Mount Clemens. She graduated from Mount Clemens High School Class of 1974.
Susie loved working for Neiman's Family Market where she made tons of friends at the store and throughout the community. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, shopping for antiques and collecting and spending time with her family and her fur babies whom she loved dearly Hemi, Gee Gee and Mike.
She is survived by her loving brother and two sisters, Francis (Donna) Champine Jr., Vicky (Clint) George and Renee Roberts; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank Asher.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31, 2019