Sue Ann Donovan, a 20-year resident of Whittemore, formerly of Lapeer, passed away at her home under the loving care of her family and hospice on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, age 66 years.
Sue Ann was born to Dale and Marilyn (Kelly) Thompson on Oct. 20, 1953 in Standish. She graduated from Pontiac Central High School with the Class of 1971.
During her working profession, Sue Ann drove an ambulance for Oakland County, and later became employed as a manager at CMS Gas Station. The last 10 years of her career, Sue Ann worked for Sav-More Pharmacy in Tawas City, and in 2015, she decided to step away and enjoy her well-deserved retirement years.
Sue Ann was a very devout Christian woman and attended Bible Believers Baptist Church of Tawas City faithfully. She truly enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors and spending time in her garden and caring for her beautiful flowers was her favorite! Sitting back to relax with a glass of wine and sharing time with her family and dear friends meant the world to her.
Sue Ann is survived by her loving son, Adrian Greenleaf (Heather Frontero); her step mother, Lois Thompson; one sister, Lisa Donovan; one step brother, Dale Peters; one step sister, Lori Gray; grandchildren, Austin Greenleaf, Alex Bush, Louie and Ally Frontero; nieces and nephews, Gina Jones Ryan Epperson and Neal (Amanda) Donovan; great nieces and nephews, Nick Epperson, Brandon Stevens, Dylan Epperson, Ashlyn Epperson and Olivia Donovan; great-great nephew, Theo Epperson (Kaylee Bourassa); and her loving dog, Wally. Sue Ann will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her very best friend, Penny.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Marilyn Thompson; and one nephew, Jason Jones.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Hale with Pastor Jeremy Evans officiating. Her family will welcomed friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. for a time of visitation. Cremation took place after the funeral.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation are encouraged to consider a gift to the Bible Believers Baptist Church at 21 South Chambers Road, Tawas City, Michigan 48763. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support to Sue Ann's family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.