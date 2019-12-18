|
Susan Carol Weber of East Tawas passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 under the loving care of her family. Sue was 56 at the time of her passing after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Sue was born to Kenneth and Martha (Godin) Rohde in Highland Park on June 22, 1963. She grew up in Livonia and graduated from Huron Valley Lutheran High School in the Class of 1981.
Sue attended classes at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. where she met her soon-to-be husband, David Weber. The couple married in Sue's home town of Livonia on March 6, 1982, and they have celebrated 37 beautiful years of marriage together. Sue and Dave eventually moved to East Tawas, and she worked at the Iosco County Register of Deeds as a clerk from 1998 until she retired in 2015.
Sue had many gifted talents. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, antiquing, gardening, cooking, and baking. She showed her creativity through the generosity of making personalized gifts for the people in her life. She also absolutely loved her granddogs.
Over the years, she was a very active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and School in Tawas City. She volunteered much of her time on various school and church activities. She will be forever loved, cherished, and remembered by all who knew her.
Sue is survived by her beloved husband, David Weber of East Tawas; two daughters, Rebecca (Nicole) Weber of East Tawas and Caroline (Andrew) Mong of East Tawas; granddaughter, Sierra Rhode; mother, Martha (Alan) Rohde Brandemihl; sisters, Shari (Ron) Quinkert and Ann (Gordie) Wilson; brother, Ken Rohde; brothers-in-law, Mark Weber, Phil (Leona) Weber, Tom Weber and Dave Kasuba; sister-in-law, Kathy (Joe) Mech; nieces and nephews, Aimee (Brent) Michalak, Ronald Quinkert Jr., Tabitha Carr, Kenneth (Kristen) Weber, Sandra Weber, Misti Weber, Scott Weber, Eric Weber, April Weber, Sara Mech, Brody Mech, Anthony Kasuba and Marrissa (Igor) Zeidelman; and numerous loved ones.
Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Ann Weber; brother-in-law, James Weber; father, Kenneth Rohde; father-in-law and mother-in-law Kenneth and Jean Weber; and sister-in-law, Laura Kasuba.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will celebrate her life through a memorial service on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City with Pastor Mark Lindloff officiating. Sue's family will welcome friends at church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tawas City at a later date.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider a donation to Emanuel Lutheran School in Susan's name. An online message of condolence and support can be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, 2019