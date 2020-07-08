1/1
Susan J. Donovan Quinn
1966 - 2020
Susan J. DonovanQuinn, 53, of Harrisville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home.
Born Nov. 16, 1966 in Flint to Max and Phyllis (Eaton) Donovan, she was raised in Clio. On Sept. 9, 2002, she married Thomas Quinn in Tawas City.
Susan enjoyed reading, especially the Game of Thrones series, gardening, and had a newfound enthusiasm for watching and identifying birds. Her grandbabies meant the world to her. Susan loved children, and throughout the years provided a home and cared for many kids, including Corey, Talon, Emily, Michael and Rachel.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; her mother, Phyllis Donovan; her children, Krystal (Adam) Moses, Max (Murphy) Donovan, Dorene (David) Blaine and Skyler Donovan; seven grandbabies, Olivia, Alexa and Emelia Moses, Layla, Ian and Jordan Blaine and Poppy Donovan; seven sisters, including Colleen (Donovan) Wilber and Asha Donovan; and her brother, James Shamblin. She was preceded in death by her father, Max Donovan; and her grandson, Owen Moses.
Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln. Private services have been held.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 21, 2020.
