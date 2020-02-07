|
Suzanne D. Compau, age 87, of Hale, formerly of Saginaw, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Feb. 5, 2020.
She is survived by her loving children, Connie (Bill) Fowler, Andy (Deborah) Compau and Karen (Robert) Dailey, all of Hale; and dear grandchildren, Joshua (Mary) Fowler, Krista (Kevin) Wormwood, Amanda (Jeremy) Golden, Jaimie (Eric) Chrivia, Drew Copper, Carrie (Paul) Vining, Mitch (Jennifer) Sauseda and Rob (Whitney) Dailey; Fifteen great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and brother-in-law, Robert (Bonnie) Compau also survive.
Suzanne was born on June 1, 1932 in Freeland to the late Myron and Zona (Reinhardt) Hubbell. She married Edward Thomas Compau on May 12, 1951 in Saginaw. Mrs. Compau worked as a certified nursing assistant at Saginaw General Hospital before retiring from Tolfree Hospital in West Branch. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Martha Mary Guild. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking, playing cards, bowling and cherished time spent with family and friends.
Mrs. Compau was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her step-father, Russell Bremer and brothers, James Hubbell and David Bremer.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington, Hale with Pastor Dean R. Muhle officiating. Burial will follow at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Suzanne to the Mary Martha Guild at St. Paul Lutheran Church or Hale Creek Manor. Arrangements are by Buresh Funeral Home/Hale Chapel, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 18, 2020