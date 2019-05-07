Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Lynn Kissel Lyke passed away May 1, 2019 surrounded by love and family at Mid-Michigan Medical Center - Alpena.

She was born in Southgate Michigan on April 24, 1948 the only child to her loving parents Edward and Shirley Kissel. A graduate of

She lovingly donated her time for many years running the book fair for Oscoda elementary school. She married Gerald Allen Lyke and was a wonderful mother to her six children, Tammy Lyke, Debbie Eddy (Jay), Cindi Cote (Bob), Terri Payne (Mike) Andy Lyke ( Ruby Tanis) and her youngest Leslie Lyke (Erick Martin). She was also grandmother to Joshua Marshall, Jessica Marshall, Zachary Eddy, Rob Cote, Mercedes Cote, Bridget Payne, Shawn Payne, Patrick Payne, Keegan Payne, Logan Lyke, Mariah Tanis, Elizabeth Tanis, Alexia Morejon, Natalie Martin, Jacob Martin, Chloe Martin, Jodi, Martin, Elliana Martin, and also had eight great grandchildren.

She was known as "Mom" or "Mimi" to so many. She was a talented and kind woman to all who met her and never knew a stranger. She touched the lives of so many people and had many special friends throughout her lifetime. To know her is to love her. Suzanne Lynn Kissel Lyke passed away May 1, 2019 surrounded by love and family at Mid-Michigan Medical Center - Alpena.She was born in Southgate Michigan on April 24, 1948 the only child to her loving parents Edward and Shirley Kissel. A graduate of Michigan State University , she was a special education teacher for Hale High School and later a substitute teacher. She is remembered for her many talents which include singing in the church choir, playing the guitar, and singing to all the kids in her classes as well as her love for reading. She was passionate about knitting and crocheting for the local hospitals, FISH, baby pantry's, and lots of school age children in her community.She lovingly donated her time for many years running the book fair for Oscoda elementary school. She married Gerald Allen Lyke and was a wonderful mother to her six children, Tammy Lyke, Debbie Eddy (Jay), Cindi Cote (Bob), Terri Payne (Mike) Andy Lyke ( Ruby Tanis) and her youngest Leslie Lyke (Erick Martin). She was also grandmother to Joshua Marshall, Jessica Marshall, Zachary Eddy, Rob Cote, Mercedes Cote, Bridget Payne, Shawn Payne, Patrick Payne, Keegan Payne, Logan Lyke, Mariah Tanis, Elizabeth Tanis, Alexia Morejon, Natalie Martin, Jacob Martin, Chloe Martin, Jodi, Martin, Elliana Martin, and also had eight great grandchildren.She was known as "Mom" or "Mimi" to so many. She was a talented and kind woman to all who met her and never knew a stranger. She touched the lives of so many people and had many special friends throughout her lifetime. To know her is to love her. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Michigan State University Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close