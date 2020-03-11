Home

Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
(989) 362-8191
Thelma Ann Montgomery

Thelma Ann Montgomery Obituary
Thelma Ann Montgomery, age 89, of East Tawas, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in Tawas City.
Thelma was born June 19, 1930 in Tawas City to the late John and Ann (Brown) Krumm. She graduated high school in 1948 and worked for the East Tawas City Park for many years.
Thelma married Jacob Montgomery in 1950 and together they raised two children, Kirk and Kim. She enjoyed playing bingo, baking, golfing and entertaining friends and family. She will forever be loved and missed by many.
Thelma is survived by her children, Kirk Montgomery of Tawas City and Kim (Tim) Flowers of Rosamond, Calif.; granddaughter, Jamie (John) Collins; grandson, Christopher (Andrea) Montgomery; great grandchildren, Jillian, Jacob and Tyler; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob; and sisters, Betty Abenroth, Loraine Lixey, and Marion Dubovsky.
According to Thelma's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private inurnment will take place at a later date with her husband, Jacob, in American Legion Cemetery in East Tawas. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 24, 2020
