Thelma K. Emery-Beattie of Hale passed away on March 30, 2019 in Zephyrhills Fla.
She was born in Highland Park on Dec. 7, 1923.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth L. Emery and his wife Karen Emery and Danial P. Emery and his wife Terry Emery; grandchildren, Jasmine Hayes and Venessa Emery; and granddaughter, Kabela Hewitt.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 16, 2019