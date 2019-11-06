|
Theresa Louise (Née Trahan) Learst, RN, WCC, age 57, passed away Oct. 6, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Sunday, Nov. 17 at Barnacle Bill's in East Tawas from noon until 6 p.m.
Theresa was born Feb. 28, 1962 in Highland Park, to Leo and Clara Belle Trahan. She married Donald Learst in November of 1982.
She graduated from Delta Community College with a degree in Nursing. She was employed as a wound care professional at Villa Healthcare in Rose City. Theresa loved her career as a nurse and cared greatly for her patients. She was very diligent in serving her patients with dignity, respect and true compassion.
Theresa was an animal lover and had many pets throughout her life. She loved watching the wildlife that found its way to her backyard. She loved travelling the state with her husband. Most of all, she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by many as a second mother, friend and mentor. She touched many young lives while owning and operating the family arcade and candy store, TC's Game Room.
She is survived by her husband, Donald of East Tawas; mother, Clara Trahan of East Tawas; three daughters, Christina Mueller of Oxford, Melissa Albertson and husband Michael of Bay City and Amanda Learst of Canton; one son, Donald A. Learst of Rochester Hills; three grandchildren, Christopher, Shelby and Michael; five siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her father and brother.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, 2019