Thomas Dale Meyer
Thomas Dale Meyer, aged 69, died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Known to friends as Wilber Flash, he was always the life of the party, fun to be around, and was the type of person who would always help a friend in need. In the words of his friends, "Things are never dull when Wilber's around."
He lived in the Tawas area his whole life, where he worked as a contractor, an RN, owned a party store, and later retired after many years as the administrator of the Iosco Medical Care Facility, where he improved living conditions for the elderly and established their Alzheimer's unit.
He was a respected lobbyist in Lansing in support of elder care. He also served on the Baldwin Township Board and Planning Board, working to ensure conservation and the preservation of the lifestyle which has come to characterize the area. His service as a community leader was always focused on improving and preserving quality of life.
His was a life of quality. Survived by his wife, two children, a stepdaughter, and seven grandchildren, he led a life filled with memorable, occasionally legendary, stories of hunting, fishing, dancing, racing cars, riding motorcycles, and making mischief with friends. He loved to be in good company and was a genuine example of how one good person can bring out the best in others. The family wishes to give their appreciation to all the friends who have unexpectedly found ways to help in his absence and for reminding them of how good his life was to have surrounded himself with such good people.
Contributions in honor may be directed to the Iosco Medical Care Facility 1201 Harris Avenue, Tawas City, MI 48763.
The family would also invite you to write down your favorite "Wilber" story and send it to them at lynne@meyermike.com.
Due to COVID-19, the family will wait to celebrate his life until his 70th birthday in July of 2021.
May your whiskey glass always be full.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17, 2020.
