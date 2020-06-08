Thomas F. Moormann, age 68, of Oscoda, passed away on June 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
He was born on May 25, 1952 in Detroit to the late Thomas Moormann and Mary Jane Mathews (Johnson). As a sports enthusiast, Tom played football for the University of Michigan before transferring to Northern Michigan University where he graduated with his master's degree. He then moved to Oscoda to raise his family with his former wife of 20 years, Linda Moormann.
Everyone will remember Tom for his love of boating, music, big bear hugs, contagious smile, being the life of the party and his love for all of his dear friends. Tom was a member of the American Legion in Oscoda and was a proud member of the Office Lounge softball team for many years.
He is survived by his children, Dan Moormann and Heather (Rob) Flores; sister, Kathy Moormann; and granddaughters, Marlee Weber and Isla Moormann.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his step-dad, Jack Mathews; and son-in-law, Mathew Janke.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion in Oscoda. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 16, 2020.