Thomas J. Toska, age 56, of East Tawas, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Tawas City on March 12, 1964 to the late Robert and Marion Toska (nee Bing). Thomas attended the Bright Horizons Education Center. He enjoyed music and bowling. Thomas had a heart full of love and he was a people person, always wanting to greet people whenever possible.
He is survived by brother, Robert Toska; brother, Chris (Debi Naborczyk) Toska; sister, Rebecca (Peter) Toska-Pollard; his three nieces and nephews, Eric Toska, Erin Toska and Nicholas Toska; and several cousins.
A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas on Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in East Tawas. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.