Thomas J. Toska
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Toska, age 56, of East Tawas, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Tawas City on March 12, 1964 to the late Robert and Marion Toska (nee Bing). Thomas attended the Bright Horizons Education Center. He enjoyed music and bowling. Thomas had a heart full of love and he was a people person, always wanting to greet people whenever possible.
He is survived by brother, Robert Toska; brother, Chris (Debi Naborczyk) Toska; sister, Rebecca (Peter) Toska-Pollard; his three nieces and nephews, Eric Toska, Erin Toska and Nicholas Toska; and several cousins.
A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas on Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in East Tawas. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
(989) 362-8191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved