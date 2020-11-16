Thomas N. Thompson, age 69, of Oscoda, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Saginaw St. Mary's Medical Center.
He was born on April 5, 1951 in Detroit to the late Aus and Helen Thompson (nee Bullock). Tom was a college graduate and he worked a full career as an information technology programmer. He enjoyed Lions football, country music, karaoke, euchre and playing pool.
Tom is survived by his brother, Gary Thompson of Oscoda, brother, Steven Thompson of Waterford, sister, Vickey Woods of Oscoda, step sister, Linda Stanzak of Waterford; seven nieces and nephews, Tim Thomas, Derik Thomas, Brent Lee, Natalie Woods, Melissa Schrock, Heather Potts and Nichole Milner-Thompson; and many grand nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister. June Thomas.
Private arrangements are through Buresh Funeral Homes of Oscoda. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.