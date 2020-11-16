1/1
Thomas N. Thompson
Thomas N. Thompson, age 69, of Oscoda, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Saginaw St. Mary's Medical Center.
He was born on April 5, 1951 in Detroit to the late Aus and Helen Thompson (nee Bullock). Tom was a college graduate and he worked a full career as an information technology programmer. He enjoyed Lions football, country music, karaoke, euchre and playing pool.
Tom is survived by his brother, Gary Thompson of Oscoda, brother, Steven Thompson of Waterford, sister, Vickey Woods of Oscoda, step sister, Linda Stanzak of Waterford; seven nieces and nephews, Tim Thomas, Derik Thomas, Brent Lee, Natalie Woods, Melissa Schrock, Heather Potts and Nichole Milner-Thompson; and many grand nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister. June Thomas.
Private arrangements are through Buresh Funeral Homes of Oscoda. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
