Service Information
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
516 W. Lincoln St
East Tawas , MI

Service
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
516 W. Lincoln St
East Tawas , MI

Burial
1:00 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly

Obituary

Thomas Walter Sorensen, age 71, of East Tawas, passed away on April 16, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and hospice.

Tom was born the son of Albert and Elma (Nevala) Sorensen in Garden City. Tom graduated from Belleville High School, Class of 1966. After graduation, Tom enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served our country during the Vietnam War from 1966-1972.

He worked for several years for the City of Ann Arbor and later worked for Delta Airlines and retired in 1991. Tom was a member of the American Legion in Ypsilanti and also belonged to the VVA Chapter 310 in Washtenaw County.

He loved fishing and woodworking. He enjoyed volunteering in the community, spending time with his family and being around people. He was a very charitable, kind and loving man. He will be missed by all!

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Ann (Hammerschmidt), whom he married in 2002 and together they shared 17 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children, Tom Sorensen, Joseph (Candace) Sorensen, Cynthia Sorensen and Tina (John) Axtell; granddaughter, Mia Sorensen; grandsons, Johnathon (Kaitlyn) Axtell, Daniel (Jacqueline Rosser) Axtell, Vinnie Axtell, Justin (Danielle) Ruppert, Nicolas Ruppert, Jessica (Michael) Haselhuhn and Grace Cooper; and great grandchildren, Carleigh, Emma, Sophia and Tanner.

