Tim K. Blake, 70, of Milan, formerly of East Tawas, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Evangelical Home - Saline, with friends at his side.

Tim was born Sept. 13, 1948, in Tawas City, to the late Kenneth W. Blake and Jane (Haight) Blake. He was a 1966 graduate of Tawas Area High School, and was the parts manager at Schultz Motors of Milan for many years. His two greatest passions were hunting and fishing, and he included reading books and magazines about his favorite sports too. He enjoyed many hunting trips and fishing excursions with his friends over the years.

Tim was a charter member of the Sons of American Legion Post 268 and was recently awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the post for his 36 years of service, along with a Special Recognition plaque by the mayor of Milan for his dedication to Post 266.

Tim is survived by his son, Donald Blake; two grandchildren, Derek and Josie Blake; sisters, Nicki (Lynn) Pillsbury and Kathy (Jim) Nelkie; stepmother, Betty Blake and her children, Jeff (Diane) Brookbank and Roberta (Ralph) Otwell; nephews, Mark, Michael and Theodore Pillsbury, Thomas Nelkie and their families; special friends, David Thunberg, Tony Thompson, Pete Casper and Rick Privett; along with a host of extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fenders in Milan on July 28, from 1-4 p.m., with a private graveside service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 266 in Milan. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 22 to July 30, 2019