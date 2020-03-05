|
|
Timothy A. DeWyse of National City passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Saginaw VA Palliative Care, age 71 years.
Tim was born on May 9, 1948 in Bay City to Jim and Meta DeWyse. His family moved to the Tawas area in 1959, and Tim graduated from Tawas Area High School with the Class of 1966. During his high school years, Tim worked for Perry and Harriett Crooker at the Midway and Bakery, downtown East Tawas.
After high school, Tim attended the DunWoody Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. for a year. From 1967 to 1968, he joined the Merchant Marines and traveled the Great Lakes cooking and baking for the Ford Fleet. Tim enlisted with the United States Marine Corps in 1968, and after serving a 27-month tour in Vietnam and earning his Sergeant Stripes, he was honorably discharged in 1970.
In 1971, Tim purchased the gas station on the corner of Westover Street and Newman Street in East Tawas and converted it into a bakery which he named Tad's Bakery. Tim owned and operated that bakery for some time before moving out of state to Chicago and then to San Diego, eventually moving back to Tawas and opening another bakery in the early 1980s.
For a period of time, he moved to Tennessee, then relocated back home to Tawas in 2014 and opened Tim's Camper Bake Shoppe in National City, selling his delicious cinnamon rolls and turnovers at the Farmer's Market's in Tawas and Oscoda, as well as a few bazaars.
Tim served on the East Tawas City Council and was a member of the American Legion. While living in Tennessee, Tim enjoyed watching his son, Allen, play basketball. His enthusiasm in sports led him to study and become a state certified referee. One of his favorites was umpiring USSSA girls fast pitch baseball and TSSA girls softball.
Tim will always be remembered for his delicious pastries, his great smile, witty sense of humor, and his big heart! Tim always had a kind word or a big hug for everyone. He loved all of his family and truly enjoyed spending time with all his nieces and nephews.
Tim was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale, and participated there as an elder and he sang in the choir. He also enjoyed playing bingo, going to estate and garage sales, and watching all kinds of sports on television, especially University of Michigan games! Tim will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his beloved son, Allen DeWyse of Tennessee; step daughters, Tracy (Brennen) Clothier of Whittemore, Kelly (Brian) Marine and Tammy Katterman of Tawas City; six grandchildren, Courtney Adams, Allison Clothier, Taylor and Brady Marine, Corey and Keaton Chamberlin; three great grandchildren, Brooke, Layla and Aria; one brother, Randy (Jan) DeWyse of East Tawas; two sisters, Sharon (Gary) Bailey of National City and Patty Sterling of Tawas City; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Chris) DeWyse, Brad (Sheryl) DeWyse, Amanda (Doug) Hodge, Andrea (Kacy) Jones, Jennifer (Brett) Watkins, Josh (Emily) Sterling, Patty (Les) Bielby, D'Anne (Bill) Baker and Eric Bailey; great nieces and nephews, Ryan, Thad, Dane, Dane, Leo, Cole, Marlon, Molly, Charlie, London, Eng, Paxton, Lennox, Sterling, Emily, Andrew, Issac, Megan, Grace, Anthony (Sydney), Alexis and Bentley.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Meta DeWyse; a granddaughter, Rylee Jane; and a nephew, Randy Gill Miller.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hale with Pastor Dean Muhle officiating. Tim's family will welcome friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest after the memorial service in the American Legion Cemetery in East Tawas with full military honors.
An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 17, 2020