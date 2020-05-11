Timothy Edward Guoan, age 20, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in West Branch.
He was born in West Branch on Jan. 24, 2000, beloved son to Dean Guoan and Cherie Lehman. Tim attended Tawas, Hale and Ogemaw schools where he made many friends along the way. While in school, Tim played football and excelled at baseball. Tim also participated in 4-H, showing livestock with his family for many years.
Tim, like most young men his age, had emerged from his teenage years and was doing well with his life and planning his future. He had recently purchased his car that he was proud of, had plans to move into his own home, and was working at a job he enjoyed.
Tim loved spending time with his friends and family and was a shy and kind person who was easy to get along with and a great listener. Tim's two younger brothers, Jeffrey and Jason, looked up to him and always enjoyed a chance to hang out and "game" with him or just be with their brother. Tim will be missed terribly as we say good-bye to our young man much too soon in his life.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Dean Edward Guoan (Jessica) of Hale and Cherie Lehman of Rose City; brothers, Jason Guoan, Jeffery Guoan, Kyle Nelkie and Eddie Cunningham, and sisters, Karlee Nelkie and Chelsea Cunningham; great grandmother, Jackie Keeney of West Branch; grandparents, Bill and Gail Zang of West Branch, Wayne and Sue Lehman of West Branch, Edward Guoan of Whittemore, John Verlac of Tawas City, Elizabeth Borowski of Tawas City and Brenda Verlac of East Tawas; aunts and uncles, Amanda Lehman of West Branch, Paul Lehman of West Branch, Alex Lehman of West Branch, Barney Eimers (Jill) of West Branch, Charles Eimers of Somerset, Ky., Emmy Zang (Brett) of West Branch, Nicole Guoan (Sean) of Olivet, Rena Fox of Somerset, Ky., Julie Schaff of Tawas City and John M. Verlac of Tawas City; and many great aunts, uncles, and cousins including special cousins, Sean and Bryan Eimers and Ellie and Josie Mathis. Tim's special girl in his life was Kiana Lyons.
Timothy was preceded in death by aunt, Robin Gerth; cousin, Hannah Sleeseman; and many great aunts and uncles and great grandparents who are waiting to welcome him home to be with the Lord.
Visitation for Timothy will be held with precautions due to the current pandemic, limiting the number of attendees at a given time.
Visitation at the Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in Rose City will begin on Wednesday, May 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic and Saints Cemetery in Whittemore. Rev. Timothy Dibble will officiate.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 11 to May 19, 2020.