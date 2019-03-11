Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Hissong. View Sign

Actor, producer and director Todd Hissong died on March 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was 64.

Hissong had a prolific theatrical career in Detroit where he appeared as Sir Toby Belch in the Attic Theatre's acclaimed production of Twelfth Night. His most recent performance at the Detroit Repertory Theatre was nominated for a "Wilde Award" for best actor in a comedy.

He worked extensively in local television, earning eight Emmy nominations and winning three awards from the Detroit/Michigan Chapter of NATAS. Todd was also active with the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly, where he portrayed the Lord High Sheriff and choreographed swordfights for several years.

In Chicago, Hissong served for several years as the president of the Chicago chapter of the Screen Actors Guild. There he also co-founded The Aspect Theatre Co. which presented 19 Equity staged readings in its 2-1/2 years of activity. He portrayed "Polonius" in the Shakespeare Project of Chicago's production of Hamlet, and his voice has been heard nationally on numerous commercials and on audiobooks of the New and Old Testaments.

He also appeared on-camera as a murderer on America's Most Wanted, as a priest in the TNT television series Low Winter Sun, as well as in a considerable number of industrial films.

He is survived by his loving wife, actress P.J. Jenkinson; brothers, Thomas Hissong, Timothy (Kristie) Hissong, actor-playwright Terrence (Jeanne) Hissong, actor Tobin (Christine Purchis) Hissong, Tracy Hissong and Ted Hissong; a sister, actress Annette (Mark) Ripper; and many nieces and nephews.

