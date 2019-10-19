|
Vera E. Souci (Kennedy) Olver, age 93, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 at her home in Niceville, Fla. She was born in Oscoda on Oct. 11, 1925 to John Bapitist Souci and Ada M. Alton Souci. She graduated from Oscoda High School as Salutatorian, and attended Michigan State University and Central Michigan University. She Also took banking courses at Delta and Alpena colleges.
Starting as a teller with the Oscoda State Savings Bank, she was later promoted to assistant cashier until the bank was sold. Under First of America Bank, she managed the customer service department until she retired in 1990, after a banking career of 33 years. Over the years, she was active in the Business & Professional Women's Club, the Citizens Advisory Committee for Wurtsmith Contamination, and the Greenbush and AuSable-Oscoda Historical Societies. She was also a Charter Member of Art on the Beach and a Charter Member of Shoreline Players. A favorite activity was modeling for the local dress shops, especially Flo Sterling's Lady Pirate Shop. She loved writing, and a cherished project was finishing and publishing her father's life story about the local history and lumbering days, titled "Forty Years A Cookin." She also loved traveling to Europe to stay with lifetime friends there.
As a native of Oscoda, she loved nature and the shores of Lake Huron. She often referred to the lake as their childhood babysitter, spending so many hours swimming in it as children. She loved horseback riding with her horse and beloved dog Trixie in the beautiful North woods. She loved the beautiful natural world and all of nature's life, finding beauty in such things as Queen Anne's lace, daisies, fireflies, butterflies, and diamonds in the snow on a sunny winter day. Walking the shores of her beloved lake gave her a peace found only in nature.
After marriage to Cyril Phelps Kennedy ended, she later married Roger A. Olver, the love of her life. They had 19 years together before he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by brothers Lloyd F. Souci, John E. Souci, Clyde L. Souci, and sister Ellen Marie Souci Gormley. She is survived by her son Randy P. Kennedy, daughter Danya G. Kennedy Gore and son-in-law Matthew J. Gore, stepchildren and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and some dear friends. Also, of special note, her beloved lifelong friend Rosetta Williams.
Interment of her ashes is at St. John's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, on the shores of her beloved Lake Huron. There was no memorial service, in keeping with her and her husband's beliefs.
