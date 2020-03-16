|
Vern Albert, age 87, of Oscoda, a former resident of Davison, passed away at his home under the loving care of his family and hospice on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Vern was born the son of Montcalm and Frances (Wetenwall) Albert on June 9, 1932 in Flint. He graduated from Flint Central High School, Class of 1951.
Vern worked for General Motors for 30 years before retiring in 1985. He loved hockey and played for several years for the Raincheck Hockey Team in Flint and had the honor of having his boys play on the team with him.
Vern enjoyed golf, camping being outdoors, traveling and taking trips to the casino, but most of all he cherished being, a husband, father, brother,uncle and grandfather and spending time with his family all of whom meant the world to him.
Vern is survived by his best friend and high school sweetheart, Donna (Hall), whom he married on Feb. 10, 1951 and together they shared 69 years of marriage and raised three children. Also surviving are his children, Kristy (Terry) Harvey and Clay (Tera) Albert; his sister, Delores Aleck; six grandchildren, Donna King, Michael Jason (Lisa) King, Danielle Hankinson, Joshua (Allison) Albert, Courtney (Jonny) Martin and Rhianna Albert; 10 great grandchildren, Mechial Harrison, John King, Kennady Calloway, Cash King, Meara King, Morgann King, Alexandria Hankinson, Henry Albert, Isabel Albert, and Troy Martin and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kevin Albert; four brothers, Peter, Burt, Connie "Butch" and Clayton Albert; and his sister, Juanita Ward.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Iosco County Veterans. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 24, 2020