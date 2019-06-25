Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Clara Coyle. View Sign Service Information Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc 416 Whittemore St Tawas City , MI 48763 (989)-362-8191 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Clara Coyle of Tawas City passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility, age 94 years.

Virginia was born in Tawas City on April 19, 1925 to Raymond and Clara (Henning) Ristow. She and her husband, Edward, were local business owners, operating Coyle's Fish and Chips from 1965 to 1978 in Tawas City.

Virginia was very active in her local community and gave countless hours of her time volunteering for various organizations. She willingly gave 28 years with Iosco County Medical Care Facility volunteering with various activities and project groups; she spent over 20 years serving on the Tawas City Council; and she truly enjoyed her time with the American Red Cross, helping to organize the local blood drives and also participating in being a blood donor.

Virginia was a life long faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City. She was actively involved at her church with the Emanuel Ladies Aid and Sewing Group for many years.

Later in her life, Virginia had some assistance from two loving caregivers that became essentially family to her, Ester and Debbie. Her family and her friends were so important to her, and she absolutely cherished all the time she could spend together with everyone. Virginia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Schley of Madison Heights, Gayle (Gary) Smith of Auburn, Thomas (Kristine) Coyle of Tawas City, Michael (Bonita) Coyle of Tawas City and Kelly (Wade) Vadnais of Tawas City; 15 grandchildren, Amy, Barry (Dionne), Denise (Brian), Thomas Jr. (Chris), Jennifer (Joel), and Tara (Fred), Amy, Janell (Mike), Scott (Melinda), Lindsay (Adam), Haley (Clay), Russell (Becky), Ryan (Brad), Tyler (Kayla) and Shannon (Andy); 30 great grandchildren, Emile, Randy, Cortney, Alisha, John, Jake, Alec, Katie, Joey, Chloe, Isabella, Amaya, Mattie, Cadence, Haley, Cole, Lauren, Lilly, Eric, Gianna, Rowan, Everette, Brynn, Maxon, Jackson, Andrew, Lexia, Gabrielle, Kaley and Norah; five great-great grandchildren, Cadence, Kendall, Liam, Carolyn and Jace; special sister-in-law, Sharon (Joe) King; numerous nieces, nephews, and so many dear friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Coyle; an infant daughter, Diane Coyle; mother and father, Clara and Ray Ristow; three brothers, John, Martin and Bob Ristow; grandchildren, Beth Schley and Russel Moore; and a son-in-law, Barry Schley Sr.

Virginia's family will welcome friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City for visitation. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 26 at 11:30 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Lindloff officiating. Her family will welcome friends at church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Per her wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral and she will be laid to rest in the Tawas City Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date.

Those wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to either the Coyle family or to Emanuel Lutheran Church Project Fund for the renovation of the church sign. An online guest registry is available at Virginia Clara Coyle of Tawas City passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility, age 94 years.Virginia was born in Tawas City on April 19, 1925 to Raymond and Clara (Henning) Ristow. She and her husband, Edward, were local business owners, operating Coyle's Fish and Chips from 1965 to 1978 in Tawas City.Virginia was very active in her local community and gave countless hours of her time volunteering for various organizations. She willingly gave 28 years with Iosco County Medical Care Facility volunteering with various activities and project groups; she spent over 20 years serving on the Tawas City Council; and she truly enjoyed her time with the American Red Cross, helping to organize the local blood drives and also participating in being a blood donor.Virginia was a life long faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City. She was actively involved at her church with the Emanuel Ladies Aid and Sewing Group for many years.Later in her life, Virginia had some assistance from two loving caregivers that became essentially family to her, Ester and Debbie. Her family and her friends were so important to her, and she absolutely cherished all the time she could spend together with everyone. Virginia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Schley of Madison Heights, Gayle (Gary) Smith of Auburn, Thomas (Kristine) Coyle of Tawas City, Michael (Bonita) Coyle of Tawas City and Kelly (Wade) Vadnais of Tawas City; 15 grandchildren, Amy, Barry (Dionne), Denise (Brian), Thomas Jr. (Chris), Jennifer (Joel), and Tara (Fred), Amy, Janell (Mike), Scott (Melinda), Lindsay (Adam), Haley (Clay), Russell (Becky), Ryan (Brad), Tyler (Kayla) and Shannon (Andy); 30 great grandchildren, Emile, Randy, Cortney, Alisha, John, Jake, Alec, Katie, Joey, Chloe, Isabella, Amaya, Mattie, Cadence, Haley, Cole, Lauren, Lilly, Eric, Gianna, Rowan, Everette, Brynn, Maxon, Jackson, Andrew, Lexia, Gabrielle, Kaley and Norah; five great-great grandchildren, Cadence, Kendall, Liam, Carolyn and Jace; special sister-in-law, Sharon (Joe) King; numerous nieces, nephews, and so many dear friends.Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Coyle; an infant daughter, Diane Coyle; mother and father, Clara and Ray Ristow; three brothers, John, Martin and Bob Ristow; grandchildren, Beth Schley and Russel Moore; and a son-in-law, Barry Schley Sr.Virginia's family will welcome friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City for visitation. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 26 at 11:30 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Lindloff officiating. Her family will welcome friends at church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Per her wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral and she will be laid to rest in the Tawas City Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date.Those wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to either the Coyle family or to Emanuel Lutheran Church Project Fund for the renovation of the church sign. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 25 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close