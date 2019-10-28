|
Virginia May Scales of East Tawas passed away peacefully at Tawas Village on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, age 89 years.
Virginia was born to Desty and Ruby (Secrist) Derochey in Newberry on Aug. 18, 1930. She graduated from Manistique High School.
Virginia worked many years for Hester's IGA in East Tawas. She will be always be remembered as a devout Christian woman, deep in faith. Virginia was one of the founding members of Tawas Area Presbyterian Church and served actively on a variety of committees and activity groups. She carried her Christian faith with her wherever she went, and was able to willingly help others in so many different ways.
Virginia was a member of a local Bridge club, and enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, as well as doing crossword puzzles. She looked forward to attending local band concerts in the city park. She was also a long time member of the Eastern Star. Above all, Virginia truly loved spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren by taking trips for ice cream to Dairy Queen were some of her favorite times! Virginia will dearly be missed by all who knew and loved her sincere kindness, warm smile and gentle touch.
She is survived by her three loving children, Gary (LeeAnne) Scales of Port Charlotte, Fla., Randy (Nan) Scales of Tawas City and Cindy (Louis) Russo of East Amherst, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Zach, Zoe, Andrew, Matthew and Kristen; several nieces, nephews, and many special friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Scales, to whom she married in Manistique on Jan. 16, 1953; and a brother, Neil Derochey.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church in East Tawas. Rev. Kathleen Rowe will officiate and interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City.
Memorials may be directed to the church and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019