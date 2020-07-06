1/1
Vivian E. Griffith
Vivian E. Griffith, age 89, of Hale, formerly of Fenton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 27, 2020 in Swartz Creek.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mrs. Griffith was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, John H. Griffith, who passed away May 13, 2020; brother, William Moore; and sister, Mina Maxine Moore.
Vivian Eileen Griffith was born on May 12, 1931 in Greenup, Ky. to the late William Jr. and Della May (Barker) Moore. She was a member of Hale Baptist Church and enjoyed camping, cooking and cherished time spent with her family.
The family received guests at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington St., Hale, from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3. A graveside committal ceremony was held immediately following at Esmond Evergreen Cemetery in Hale, Michigan with Pastor Todd Vossen officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
121 S Washington St
Hale, MI 48739
(989) 728-2571
