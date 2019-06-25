Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Gene Curtis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Gene Curtis, age 92, of Curtisville passed away May 10, 2019 at The Villa at Rose City in Rose City under the loving care of his wife, Geraldine, his family and Hospice Compassus.

Gene was born April 29, 1927 in Glennie to the late Charles D. and Alberta (Simon) Curtis. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1945 and proudly served our country until his honorable discharge in 1948.

After his discharge, he became a welder and held that career until his retirement. On March 24, 1951 in Wyandotte, Gene married the former Geraldine Blackburn and together began their family raising five children, Valerie, Wanda, Glenda, Scott and Mark.

Gene enjoyed taking car rides and having roadside picnics with Geraldine, many times driving the car he built from the ground up completely of oak wood. Gene had a passion for building. He built the home he and Geri have resided in since his retirement by himself, a steel pole barn that would house their horses they had at one time many years ago, a pavilion at their home that would serve well for family gatherings, and also a cabin for them to enjoy.

He loved to carve wood, build clocks, wooden toys of all sizes, trunks, picture frames and mirrors and shelves and cabinets as well. Gene even carved an Indian head of a wooden block that now has its home in France! Since the age of 12 years old, Gene has enjoyed hunting and fishing always striving to bring trophies home. Gene would do anything he set his mind to and never failed at anything he created.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Geraldine; children, Valerie (Parris) Elisavitis, Wanda (Charles) Keiser, Glenda (Bob) Rich and Mark Curtis; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his son, Scott; granddaughter, Danielle Clark; and brothers, Charles Richard Curtis and Stanley Curtis.

According to Gene's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside committal ceremony with military honors will take place at noon, Tuesday, July 9 at Curtisville Cemetery with a time of fellowship to follow at the Curtisville Civic Center. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 25 to July 9, 2019

