Walker R. Whitford, 61, passed suddenly while doing his favorite winter pastime of ice fishing on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Walker was born Dec. 2, 1958, in Tawas City to Roger and Fay (Herriman) Whitford and was a lifelong area resident. Walker married his high school sweetheart, Leesa Baldwin on Oct. 15, 1977. Growing up he worked on a few different farms and as a plumber until he settled into his lifelong career as a mechanic. Walker was a man known to have the ability to fix anything. He worked several years at William Look & Sons and most recently had worked for the Iosco County Road Commission since 1993.
Walker was a man of kindness and of sincere curiosity of others. He was considered a mechanical genius. He was thoughtful and giving especially to his family. He loved family gatherings, tending to bonfires, hunting, fishing and talking.
He was a man that never met a stranger and always engaged in conversation. He never missed any of his grandchildren's events. He also never met a baby he didn't love or love to hold. Walker always had a smile on his face and a friendly welcome to anyone he knew. He was a family man that loved life and the blessings that surrounded him.
He is survived by his father, Roger Whitford and Barbara Barens; his wife of 42 years, Leesa (Baldwin) Whitford; his children, Heather Whitford, Jake (Autumn) Whitford, Forrest (Reesie) Whitford, Jessie Smith, and son-in-law Scott Serda; his grandchildren, Audrey Brock and Nick Serda, Xander, Joleen, Vincent and Charlotte Whitford, and Carter Chrivia; his siblings Rhonda (Chris) O'Driscoll, Debbie (Steve) Shaver, Susie (Bob) Buckler and Missy (Mitch) McManus; sibling-in-laws, Diane McGuire, Mark (Barb) Thompson, Dave (Alice) Baldwin, Curt (Raelene) Baldwin and Patti (Jeff) Satterlee. Walker is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many honorary grandchildren he claimed as his own including, Sarah, Briggs, Kenna, Quinn, Max, and countless others.
He was preceded in death by his mother Fay; brother, baby boy Whitford; father- and mother-in-law Meryl and June Baldwin; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation for Walker will be held Thursday, March 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church located at 401 Main St. in East Tawas. Walker's funeral service will take place on Friday, March 6 at Rushman Hall (formerly the K of C Hall) located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas. Preceding the funeral, visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with a dinner to follow. Walker's family strongly encourages everyone able to attend the services to dress in bright color apparel to spread happiness and light during this time.
Given this tragic and sudden death, in lieu of flowers we ask that you please make donations directly to the Whitford family, c/o Leesa Whitford, 716 Sparton Rd., Tawas City, MI 48763.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 10, 2020