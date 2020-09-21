Walter "Walt" Lee Whitford, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 79 at his home in Glennie on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Walt was born on July 29, 1941 in Glennie to Cecil and Ester (Hoskins) Whitford. He had one brother, Lawrence "Larry" Gene Whitford. He grew up in Glennie and began the trade of building homes at the age of 14. He was taught by his father, Cecil.
He joined the Army in 1957. He served as an MP and game warden, however, he spent much of his time there building facilities for the military. When his re-enlistment time came, his captain encouraged him to go home instead and continue his trade in construction due to his natural gift for it.
He returned to Glennie and started his career in construction. You'd be hard pressed to find a building in Glennie that Walt did not have his hand in building.
Walt started dating Dianna, mother of three, in 1971. They were married at Oscoda Township Hall on Aug. 5, 1972. Walt adopted all three of Dianna's children, then welcomed their own little girl in 1975.
Walt valued his position as deacon at Lott Baptist Church with his whole heart. He was a devout Baptist and is now in God's glory.
Walt loved fishing, carrying his dogs along with him everywhere and spending as much time with his family as possible.
Walt was the greatest father, grandfather and friend that anyone could ask for. He was charismatic, witty, generous and kind to a fault. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Walt was preceded in death by his father, Cecil; his mother, Esther; his brother, Lawrence; and his sister-in-law, Jean.
He is survived by his wife, Dianna Belle (Friend) Whitford; children, Tammy Sue (Whitford) Eickmeyer (Dennis), Roger Scott Whitford, Lynn Dawn (Whitford) Reuther (Ronald Jr.), and Leanne May (Whitford) Kuligoski (Tim); grandchildren, Joshua Patrick Lemons, Alicia Nicole (Lemons) Manning (Justin), Zachary Aric Emory Lemons, Anthony Michael Kurlonko, Ashley Nicole Whitford, Samantha Paiten Kurlonko and Daviney Belle Kuligoski; great grandchildren, Paiten Rae Lee Kurlonko, Emma Rose Diaz and Xander Luke Kurlonko; niece, Cynthia Ann Whitford; and nephews, Evan Cecil Whitford (Lisa), Phillip Lee Whitford (Trudy) and Larry Todd Whitford.
A showing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington, Hale, from 2 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Lott Baptist Church, 4257 S. State Rd., Glennie. A one-hour visitation will precede the service.
Walt's burial service will be held at Glennie Cemetery along M-65 in Glennie following the funeral service. A subsequent luncheon and fellowship will be held back at Lott Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers and donations the family respectfully requests all donations be made to Lott Baptist Church or a tree be planted in his honor in any location of your choosing. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.