Walton H. Patrie Jr., age 84, of Oscoda passed away peacefully and went home to his Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Walt was born on Sept. 6, 1935 to Walton H. Patrie Sr. and Jeannette Patrie (Babbie) of Champlain, N.Y. He was the eldest of three boys. He graduated high school at St. Mary's Catholic School in Champlain.
He joined the Navy in 1954 and served for four years before being honorably discharged. He felt called to continue to serve his beloved country and enlisted in the Air Force where he would serve for another 17 years before retiring with the rank of Tech Sergeant at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.
During his time in the Air Force, Walt served two tours of duty in Vietnam (1962-1963 and 1965-1966) as a radio operator. His years of service would have him stationed around the world including Turkey, the Philippines, Georgia, Massachusetts, Missouri, Alaska, and finally Oscoda.
Walt met his beloved wife, Myra (Mleczek), on a beach in Virginia while on leave shortly before his discharge from the Navy. They were married on May 11, 1957 and he and Myra would be graced with three beautiful children and 63 years together.
After retiring from the Air Force, Walt continued to serve his country in the civil service at Wurtsmith from 1975-1992. He worked for another 10 years at Carter's grocery store in Oscoda after the base closed. Walt was rarely seen without his Vietnam Veteran's hat after his retirement from the Air Force, a testament to his pride and service to his country. He stayed active in the community that he loved as a proud member of the VFW, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and NRA.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and bird watcher throughout his life and taught his children and grandchildren that same love and respect for the outdoors. As time passed, he eagerly accepted new technology and always had a new gadget in his hand.
Walt was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Myra, and their children, Terri (Mike) Lamrock of Oscoda, Brian (Mary) Patrie of Cedar Springs and Kevin Patrie of Macomb; and dog, Izzy. He is also survived by grandchildren, Michael and Megan Lamrock, Mikayla Patrie, Inez (Brian) Carlton, Daniel (Rachel) Chase as well as great grandchildren Madasyn, Brooklyn, Rayna, Myra, Penny, and Remington. He leaves behind two brothers, Clarence (Sharon) Patrie of Champlain, N.Y. and Richard Patrie of Spring Hill, Fla. Walt will also be dearly missed by many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Private arrangements for Walt have been made by Buresh Funeral Homes, Inc. of Oscoda. A service for the immediate family and friends will be announced at a later date. Any memorial contributions should be directed to either the American Lung Association
or the National Kidney Foundation
