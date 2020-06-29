Wayne A. Magnan
Wayne A. Magnan, age 84, of Hale, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 27, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Audrey; loving children, Richard (Gwendolyn) Magnan of Wellesley, Mass., Gregory Magnan of Seattle, Wash., Patricia (Leonard) Longo of Sterling Heights and Daniel Magnan of Saginaw Township; grandchildren, Genevieve, Van, Elizabeth, Elijah and Caroline; and siblings, Michael (Joanne) Magnan, John (Debra) Magnan and Catherine Magnan.
Mr. Magnan was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Raoul and Elizabeth Lena (Shimek) Magnan; and his brother, Richard Magnan.
Wayne graduated from Michigan State University and received his Masters Degree from Central Michigan University. He cherished time spent with family, was a watercolor artist and a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends at Buresh Funeral Home (121 S. Washington St., Hale, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Hale. The family welcomes relatives and friends to join them for a graveside committal service at Esmond Evergreen Cemetery at noon on Thursday, July 2.
The funeral home encourages guests to wear masks while at the funeral home and be mindful of social distancing.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.
