Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Wayne C. White, of East Tawas, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 6, 2019, age 93 years.

Wayne was born on Jan. 5, 1926 to Thomas and Florence (Humphrey) White in Hale. After high school graduation, Wayne enlisted in the Army/Air Force and proudly served our country during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge from the military in 1946, Wayne moved back home to his family in Michigan.

Just before Wayne entered the armed forces, he married his wife and best friend, Sally L. Papas, in 1944. The couple were high school sweethearts and began their beautiful journey together after Wayne walked her home from a high school dance!

Wayne started his career out with his own tractor trailer working for Jefferson Trucking. He later sold it, and became a business partner in the Leonard Gas Station which was located at the corner of Newman and Westover streets; where we now all enjoy eating on the patio of Mr. Jack'ss! Wayne later sold his share and opened a furniture store in Oscoda, White's Interiors. As the business flourished, the demand called for expansion, and Wayne opened three additional locations; Flint, Saginaw, and Traverse City.

As time went on and business models changed, Wayne decided to downsize his operations and focus more on his hometown. He kept open the location in Oscoda where he started and enjoyed coming to work everyday, up until the recent few months. He truly had a passion for the business and helping people, and never wanted to retire.

He loved his community and being a part of the town's success. Wayne was an active long time member of the Tawas Area Lions Club and the American Legion. Wayne absolutely loved living on Lake Huron! The early morning sunrises over the lake and the beautiful moon glistening at night were amongst his favorite parts of his day.

Wayne's last wish was to have all of his family home over the Fourth of July in 2019. Through his inner strength, his family all returned home to East Tawas and he was able to join with them for celebration during this last family event. His family recalls how he had a terrific smile on his face while watching the fireworks this year for the last time! He will be forever cherished by everyone who knew and loved him.

Wayne is survived by his two daughters, Marianne (Scott) Anderson of Traverse City and Patricia (John) Phillips of East Tawas; grandchildren, Todd (Carmella) Doll, Amy Doll, Stacey (Christian) Bannan, and Linsey (Brian) McLean, Megan (Tom) Lincoln, Eric (Shontay) Haut, and Sherry (Jose) Tarrio; great grandchildren, Christopher Smelser, Caitlyn Smelser, Gregory Bannan, Keeghan Bannan, Mia Lincoln, Caris Lincoln, Trey Doll, Lucia McLean, Maeve McLean, Kamya Lapsley, Evan Tarrio, and Maxim Tarrio; two sisters, Dorothy (Leonard) Sarki of Tawas City, and Margaret (Terry) Beadle of Waterford Township; many extended family and dear friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Florence White; his beloved wife of 60 years, Sally White; a daughter, Kathleen Doll; a son, John C. White; a granddaughter, Jill Moore; and a grandson, John S. Anderson.

Funeral services for Wayne will be held on Friday, July 26 at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City at 11 a.m. His family will welcome friends for visitation on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in East Tawas Greenwood Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the East Tawas Library, P.O. Box 672, East Tawas, MI 48730.